Router Protocol (ROUTE) Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $2.76 or 0.00005953 BTC on exchanges. Router Protocol has a market cap of $20.31 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063270 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00077211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.46 or 0.08193301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00081590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,338.14 or 1.00004185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007542 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

