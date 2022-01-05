Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $28,019,372.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,237. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.73 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

