Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 2,592 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,649 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.23. 66,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,170,387. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $192.68. The company has a market cap of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.