Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.26. 507,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,988,350. The company has a market cap of $276.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

