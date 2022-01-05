Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $277,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,932,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 78.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in General Electric by 121.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,845,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 59.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,560,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672,246 shares during the period.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

Shares of GE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $83.36 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.10, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

