Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $37,590,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,140. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

