Royal Bank of Canada Increases Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $60.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Exelon stock opened at $57.01 on Tuesday. Exelon has a one year low of $38.35 and a one year high of $58.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,292 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

