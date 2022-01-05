Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ROYMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Mail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Shares of ROYMY opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $17.05.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.