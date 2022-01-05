RPM International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
RPM International has raised its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years.
Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 973,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,139. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.
In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.
RPM International Company Profile
RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).
