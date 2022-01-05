RPM International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

RPM International has raised its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.44. The company had a trading volume of 973,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,139. RPM International has a 12-month low of $76.43 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). RPM International had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Vertical Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

