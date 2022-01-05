RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €58.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) target price on RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on RTL Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($71.59) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.16 ($61.55).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

