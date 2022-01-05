Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $61.36 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 37.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,044,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,827 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,976,104,000 after acquiring an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,602,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $62.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $83.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

