Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $69.87 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 522,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,876 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $69,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.84.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $149.68 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.71 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 121.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

