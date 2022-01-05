Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $76.65 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,414,921 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $76,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,772.04.

Booking stock opened at $2,464.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,343.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,304.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,860.73 and a one year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

