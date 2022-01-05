SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €22.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser La…

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.00) target price by equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser La… in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on SAF-Holland in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($23.75) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €22.00 ($25.00) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on shares of SAF-Holland in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.15 ($20.63).

SFQ stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.81 ($14.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,316. SAF-Holland has a 1 year low of €10.51 ($11.94) and a 1 year high of €14.49 ($16.47). The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. The company has a market capitalization of $581.57 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €12.25 and its 200-day moving average is €11.93.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

