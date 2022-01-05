Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SAL opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

In related news, Director Paul S. Hoffner purchased 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.20 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAL. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

