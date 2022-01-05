Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $201.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sanderson Farms have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company benefited from robust execution across live production, sales and processing in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, wherein the top and bottom lines increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were driven by higher demand and prices for products sold to foodservice customers as well as demand strength for products sold to retail grocery store customers. Additionally, export demand has been favorable. It continues to invest in boosting offerings and overall product processing capacity. That said, Sanderson Farms has been seeing high cost of sales and SG&A expenses. Average feed cost per pound increased in the fiscal third quarter, mainly due to corn and soybean prices, which are likely to remain escalated in the near term.”

Separately, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Shares of SAFM opened at $189.21 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $125.80 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.41.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

