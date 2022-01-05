Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11.

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

