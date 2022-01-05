Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Short Interest Update

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 177,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCHYY opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. Sands China has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $52.11.

SCHYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sands China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

