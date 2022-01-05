Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $207.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.71. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $149.33 and a 1-year high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

