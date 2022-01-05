Sandy Spring Bank Buys 107 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKTA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Okta by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Okta from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $215.01 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $852,459.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 18,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $4,781,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

