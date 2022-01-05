Sandy Spring Bank Buys 3,860 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 126,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMP stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.