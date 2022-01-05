Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 59,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the third quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 529,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 12.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 206,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

