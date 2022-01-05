Sandy Spring Bank Has $71,000 Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 80.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $146,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 526,652 shares of company stock valued at $25,963,786 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

