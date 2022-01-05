Sandy Spring Bank Sells 270 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS opened at $104.26 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.71. The company has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.