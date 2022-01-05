Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $300.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.16.

NYSE LLY opened at $266.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $255.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $161.78 and a 12 month high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

