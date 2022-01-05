SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Boosted by Dash Acquisitions Inc.

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,807 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. SAP makes up 4.3% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $3,353,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SAP by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in SAP by 8.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,236,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,740,000 after purchasing an additional 95,916 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SAP by 26.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $141.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.26. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

