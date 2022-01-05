Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 266.7% in December

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPPJY remained flat at $$2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 0.25%.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

