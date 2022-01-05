SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) Short Interest Update

SAS AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SASDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 625.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, HSBC lowered SAS AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

SASDY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 17,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,641. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41. SAS AB has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $0.58.

SAS AB engages in the provision of air transportation services, air cargo, and other aviation services at selected airports in the route network. The firm manages passenger flights on an extensive Nordic and international route network. It operates through following geographical segments: Domestic, Intra-Scandinavian, Europe and Intercontinental.

