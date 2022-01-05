Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,443,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,169,000 after purchasing an additional 271,372 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 482,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 912,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,443,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a market cap of $391.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

