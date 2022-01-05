Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $3.67 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in PepsiCo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 82,488.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,641. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $174.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim raised their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

