Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Medpace by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP traded down $8.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.18. The company had a trading volume of 742 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,669. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.74 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total transaction of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 327,165 shares of company stock valued at $70,988,094. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.