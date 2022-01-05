Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.30.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.