Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,204 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.00. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.