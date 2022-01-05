SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.15

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 2023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on SCPL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Get SciPlay alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP lifted its position in SciPlay by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in SciPlay by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SciPlay by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SciPlay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in SciPlay by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.