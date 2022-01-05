Secure Pad Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (SEPA)

Secure Pad (CURRENCY:SEPA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Secure Pad coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secure Pad has a market cap of $124,158.99 and approximately $484.00 worth of Secure Pad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Secure Pad has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00064374 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00074145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.93 or 0.08180921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,506.31 or 1.00045111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007536 BTC.

Secure Pad Profile

Secure Pad’s total supply is 350,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,533 coins. Secure Pad’s official Twitter account is @secure_pad

Secure Pad Coin Trading

