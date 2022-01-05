Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 47,657 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,173 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $150,945.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,590 shares of company stock worth $5,029,370 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock opened at $40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.97.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

