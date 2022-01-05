Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $5.93 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,131,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $371.86 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total transaction of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

