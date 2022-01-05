Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 20,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $244.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average of $215.28.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

