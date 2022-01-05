Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

