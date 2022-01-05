Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 163.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.72.

ETN stock opened at $171.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.94. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

