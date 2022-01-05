Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 60.7% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 118.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $207.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.