Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 876 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 24.3% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,204,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,574,000 after purchasing an additional 431,235 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Exelon by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,830,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,086,000 after purchasing an additional 199,107 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the third quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $58.01.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total transaction of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

