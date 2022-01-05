Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 5th (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage’s (NASDAQ:SNTG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 5th. Sentage had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

SNTG stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70. Sentage has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

Get Sentage alerts:

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.