Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 5th (NASDAQ:SNTG)

Sentage’s (NASDAQ:SNTG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, January 5th. Sentage had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 9th. The total size of the offering was $20,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
SNTG stock opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70. Sentage has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
About Sentage
