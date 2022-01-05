Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,798 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $8,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth about $80,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $68.90 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $71.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

