Sether (SETH) Market Cap Reaches $579,097.64

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Sether has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $579,097.64 and $1,713.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sether Profile

SETH is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Sether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the exchanges listed above.

