SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,758 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21,160 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.20% of Quanex Building Products worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,250,000 after buying an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,131,863 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 186,573 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 91.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 135,765 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after buying an additional 97,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 19.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 418,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 68,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson purchased 4,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,168 shares of company stock worth $316,761. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.33 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

