SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,499 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

