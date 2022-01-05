SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) by 223.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Cara Therapeutics worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,152.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 8,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $131,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,180 shares of company stock worth $163,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CARA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of CARA stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.22 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $667.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

