SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 13,625 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 15,791 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $422,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,502 shares of company stock worth $3,321,874 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Shares of DNLI opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.10 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.