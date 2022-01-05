SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,557 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,557 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $28.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $157,720,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 353.41% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

