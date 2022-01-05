SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 21,490.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter valued at about $209,000.

TMV opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.23.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bear 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bear 3x Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

